Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Gardner Baby Grand Master: Classical DJing

medium_468482590_21700c2e0f_o.jpg

Some DJs bust out the old school and some DJs bust out the really old school. The Baby Grand Master is for the really really old school.

Packing some serious hardwareâ€”Dual Pioneer DVJ-X1 DVD Players, Edirol V-4 Video Mixer, 3 Marshal LCD Monitors, 5 subwoofers, 3 tweeters, 1100 Watt Power Amplifier and an Allen and Heath Xone 92 Audio Mixerâ€”the company still claims "there's not an ounce of excess".

The Baby Grand Masters are for sale, but the amount is disclosed by inquiry only. In other words, it might just make you baroque.

â€“ Mark Wilson


Product Page [via therawfeed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles