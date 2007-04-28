Gardner Baby Grand Master: Classical DJing

Some DJs bust out the old school and some DJs bust out the really old school. The Baby Grand Master is for the really really old school.

Packing some serious hardwareâ€”Dual Pioneer DVJ-X1 DVD Players, Edirol V-4 Video Mixer, 3 Marshal LCD Monitors, 5 subwoofers, 3 tweeters, 1100 Watt Power Amplifier and an Allen and Heath Xone 92 Audio Mixerâ€”the company still claims "there's not an ounce of excess".

The Baby Grand Masters are for sale, but the amount is disclosed by inquiry only. In other words, it might just make you baroque.



