Just to clear up any notion you might have that all gamers are like us pasty-faced doughboys, GamerHelp rounded up a choice group of gaming gals to prove that members of the fairer sex are also capable of pushing buttons on a controller and going into an all-night gamer trance, too. Follow the almost safe-for-work link—there's lots more pics where these came from.

Girls Who Play [gamerhelp, via CrunchGear]