Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Gallery: Samsung's Speaker Sleeve for YP-K3

SamsungYA_DS200.jpgIf you love your Samsung YP-K3 audio player but wish it a) had an external speaker, b) had longer battery life, and c) could be a little more protected from scratches and bumps, you may want to track down a YA-DS200.

We're not sure when it will be coming to the US, but if and when it does, it will probably cost around $70 or $80. We found it listed on a German-language site as "Mobiler Lautsprecher" for 69 euros. Oh, so it's laut and mobiler! Check out the pics below:

â€“ Wilson Rothman

Samsung's Mobile Speaker, the YA-DS200 [Akihabaranews.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles