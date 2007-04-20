Gallery: Samsung's Speaker Sleeve for YP-K3

If you love your Samsung YP-K3 audio player but wish it a) had an external speaker, b) had longer battery life, and c) could be a little more protected from scratches and bumps, you may want to track down a YA-DS200.

We're not sure when it will be coming to the US, but if and when it does, it will probably cost around $70 or $80. We found it listed on a German-language site as "Mobiler Lautsprecher" for 69 euros. Oh, so it's laut and mobiler! Check out the pics below:

Samsung's Mobile Speaker, the YA-DS200 [Akihabaranews.com]