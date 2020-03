Spring is in season, which only means one thing: more annoying wind chimes on my neighbor's front porch. Okay, I'm being a bit harsh—wind chimes are kind of nice sounding, but not at 6 a.m. This wind chime alarm clock can fulfill your fix of wind chimey-ness without the need for the pesky wind. The pipes are attached to a programmable LCD display and is powered by a few AA batteries. Batteries replacing wind? I'm sure that isn't making the energy-nuts happy. $20.

Product Page [Via SCI FI]