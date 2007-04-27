We Want This: Cellphone-operated Home Control

NTT-Neomeit's upcoming service for remote home control from the cellphone is something we want very badly. For just $4 a month, your cellphone can access a Web page that will control power switches, TVs, A/V equipment, lamps, A/C or just about anything. Why would we want this?

Just the scenario of turning off your radiator, heater, TV or A/C if you forgot to when you left the house should be enough. But how about turning on a rice maker when you're about to leave work to go home? Or turning up the heat in preparation for your arrival? You're sure to come up with even cooler applications yourselves.

NTT's cellphone-operated remote control home system [Pinktentacle]