The Suitcase Bike: Oh God, They Actually Made It

Some of you might remember the Suitcase Bike concept that we showed you last year. Where the bike folds up into itself to resemble a suitcase with wheels. While this may look similar, it has one major difference. It's in production.

That's right, in just a few short months for $400 you'll be able to ride around on one of the oddest designed bikes in years. What's too bad is that it actually is quite impressive, as far as the mechanics and everything. But the design, it just screams "Give me an atomic wedgie."

You should definitely check out the video of the bike magically assembling itself and riding off after the jump.

The Suitcase Bike: It's Real! [Treehugger via Ride This Bike]