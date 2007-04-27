Sony's First Drag-and-Drop Walkman to Ditch SonicStage

They may be late to the game, but Sony is finally ditching SonicStage, its annoying (and required) software for transferring music. According to ATRAC Life, the new B100 will be Sony's first drag-and-drop MP3 player supporting MP3s, non-DRM'd WMAs, and even AAC (the latter hasn't been confirmed yet). And if that didn't shock you enough, Sony's also thinking of dropping its ATRAC format for this player. Nice to see these changes, but personally I think this is one of those "too little, too late" deals.

Sony to Release B100 Series Drag and Drop Walkman [ATRAC Life via Electronista]