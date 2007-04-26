Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Shock Absorber Pen For Rough Writers

shockpen_front.jpg

This Shock Absorber Pen can smooth things out a bit when you get a little too rambunctious with your writing. We've never seen a pen built to look exactly like a car part before, but here it is, a working miniature shock absorber with a ballpoint pen inside.

Looks like this might be rather annoying for any actual writing, where you'll have to go through that entire shock-absorbing gyration just to lift the pen off the page. Anyway, it might look spiffy in a fancy pen holder as a desk ornament. Get yours in silver or blue for $23. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page (Korean) [Funshop, via TFTS]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles