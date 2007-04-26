Shock Absorber Pen For Rough Writers

This Shock Absorber Pen can smooth things out a bit when you get a little too rambunctious with your writing. We've never seen a pen built to look exactly like a car part before, but here it is, a working miniature shock absorber with a ballpoint pen inside.

Looks like this might be rather annoying for any actual writing, where you'll have to go through that entire shock-absorbing gyration just to lift the pen off the page. Anyway, it might look spiffy in a fancy pen holder as a desk ornament. Get yours in silver or blue for $23.

Product Page (Korean) [Funshop, via TFTS]