MIT Offers Cell Processor Class; Everyone Gets PS3s

cellprocessor.jpgIf you're interested in doing programming for the PS3, there's no better way to learn the ins and outs of the system than by taking a course dedicated to the cell processor that's offered at MIT.

The course is funded by Sony, Toshiba, and IBM, which means every student gets a PS3. Yeah, that's right. That's a lot better than the used copy of Beloved you got with your last English class, eh? Anyhow, the course focused on programming for a parallel processor, and they ended up making a 3D pong game over the course of the four-week class.

No, seriously, they got free PS3s. Stupid, lucky nerds. â€“Adam Frucci

