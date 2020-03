I knew it would happen someday, and today is, unfortunately, that day. The Lean, Mean, Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine is finally coming iPod-ready in the iGrill. This is an indoor or outdoor grill that has 200-square inch cooking surface and a minuscule 10-watt speaker system. Dock your iPod in there and finally prove to the world that you are the biggest, trendy consumer whore out there. $150.

Product Page [Via Uncrate]