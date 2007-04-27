GeekMan: For the Geek Who Has it All

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

geekman.jpgIf having buff action figures on your desk reminds you of your own flaccid muscular structure, then this GeekMan figure will make you feel like Dolph Lundgren. Complete with a BlackBerry, a Windows (Acer? Lenovo?) PC, an analog watch, coffee mug and gigantic spectacles, the GeekMan really does remind us to get out, exercise and play with some real-life people once in a while.

Maybe if you put him in a drawer with that slut Malibu Stacy, you'll have some Geek kids soon as well. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Gifts for Engineers via Chip Chick]

