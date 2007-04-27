eDimensional and Ben Heckendorn to Release Product

Not content on making Xbox laptops that nobody but him can actually build, Ben Heck is teaming up with eDimensional (see our review of their PS2 SIXAXIS-ish gamepad) to release some kind of mystery product.

So far the page doesn't say what the product will be, but hopefully Ben will make enough money to buy some shirts that aren't schwag from trade shows and maybe get a non-combover haircut. You know, standard fare for electrical engineers. We should knowâ€”we're one too.

