Sick of the cable clutter surrounding your gadget charging area? This is a fairly simple way to eliminate the cord clutter. Just pick up a couple of wooden blocks like seen above or any other apparatus that can be attached to the wall and have cords wrapped around. Wrap the cords creating a shelf and plug'er in. As long as you aren't trying to charge and hold a brick, the weaved cords should hold the device easily.

Battery Shelf [MAKE]