We'll leave the political debate for our concerned citizen cousins over at Wonkette, but here's a Backwards Bush keychain that counts down the days he has left in office. So if you're the kind of person who really needs to know exactly how much time is left until we need a new president, here ya go. Personally, we'd enjoy a lunchtime countdown keychain much more. Mmmmm, lunch.

Product Page [Topplebush via Nerd Approved]