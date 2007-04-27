Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

bullshit.jpgAlthough this bullshit button is quite similar to Staple's Easy Button, and both are actually available for purchase, the bullshit button actually does something useful. See, whenever your buddies make some outlandish claim, just slam on this button and it'll pop out one of five "clever" sayings.

â€¢ "(Beep) That was bullshit"
â€¢ "(Siren) Bullshit detected, take precautions"
â€¢ "Bullshit level defcon 5"
â€¢ "Oh, come on now, that ain't even bullshit, that's horseshit"
â€¢ "Warning, warning, bullshit alert"

Plus, it's useful whenever you're actually playing the card game. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Find me a gift via i4u - Thanks Ray!]

