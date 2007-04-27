Anti-Sniper Scope Hunts the Enemy With Lasers

Noah's got a long piece on Sniper Hunting tech over at Danger Room. He highlights the systems that'll pinpoint direction from the audio delay between its buglike seven-microphone array. But my favorite system is the Mirage 1200 handheld scope by Torrey Pines Logic that can pick up and magnify the glint from a sniper's scope with eye-safe lasers. The need for an eye-safe laser, unfortunately, is a requirement of some 1996 treaty. But I ask you thisâ€”if you can spot 'em with lasers, can't you neutralize em with lasers, too?

Lasers Stop Snipers Before They Fire [Danger Room]