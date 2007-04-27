Anti-Sniper Scope Hunts the Enemy With Lasers

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Noah's got a long piece on Sniper Hunting tech over at Danger Room. He highlights the systems that'll pinpoint direction from the audio delay between its buglike seven-microphone array. But my favorite system is the Mirage 1200 handheld scope by Torrey Pines Logic that can pick up and magnify the glint from a sniper's scope with eye-safe lasers. The need for an eye-safe laser, unfortunately, is a requirement of some 1996 treaty. But I ask you thisâ€”if you can spot 'em with lasers, can't you neutralize em with lasers, too? â€“ Brian Lam

Lasers Stop Snipers Before They Fire [Danger Room]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

