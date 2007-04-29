Chinese Take Out Container Containers

It must be take out week this week, and if you didn't get enough of take out goodness with the Take Out Container lamps, these Take Out Container Containers should satisfy you in the moo goo gai pan. These are ceramic containers that you can actually use to hold stuff. Be it flowers, actual other take out containers, or soy sauce packets, these containers will, er, hold them.

Despite being slightly less classy than the take out lamps, these containers are still neat and really accentuate the fact that you eat Chinese take out way too much.

Product Page [Wrapables via Cooking Gadgets]