Force Field for Spaceships

_42816183_startrek_bamford_416border.jpg A group of British scientists are teaming up to create the first ever Star Trek-style force field. The shield would be used to protect astronauts from cancer-causing radiation coming from the sun in the form of solar wind. Astronauts will be able to turn the shield on or off, and they'll even be able to use it on themselves when venturing outside their spaceship. All they need now is to get this guy to design their ship. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

