A group of British scientists are teaming up to create the first ever Star Trek-style force field. The shield would be used to protect astronauts from cancer-causing radiation coming from the sun in the form of solar wind. Astronauts will be able to turn the shield on or off, and they'll even be able to use it on themselves when venturing outside their spaceship. All they need now is to get this guy to design their ship.
Force Field for Spaceships
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.