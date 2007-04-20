Force Field for Spaceships

A group of British scientists are teaming up to create the first ever Star Trek-style force field. The shield would be used to protect astronauts from cancer-causing radiation coming from the sun in the form of solar wind. Astronauts will be able to turn the shield on or off, and they'll even be able to use it on themselves when venturing outside their spaceship. All they need now is to get this guy to design their ship.

Space Shield to Block Radiation [BBC]