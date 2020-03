Despite the fact that listening to the radio on our DS is a distant seventh- place activity behind playing DS games, listening to MP3s, playing GBA games, pictochat, charging it and putting it away neatly, we realize some weirdos still do like FM. So here's a $14 FM adapter from Brando.

It's entirely self-contained, which means you don't need an AA battery or external charger, but it does mean that your Nintendo DS's battery life will go down a bit faster than usual.

Product Page [Brando]