Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

First Shots of the Sony Ericsson P700i Smartphone

sony-ericsson-p700i-smartphone.jpg Thanks to a mysterious user by the name of deuxani, we now have a better look at Sony Ericsson's forthcoming P700i smartphone. The phone will come with a 2.6-inch QVGA screen and 3.2-megapixel camera with duplex LED light.

It'll have three flavors of wireless including 3G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. As you can tell by the image, it'll also have a two-letter-per-key keyboard, which kinda ruins it for me ( I could never get used to that style of texting). Otherwise, it looks pretty solid. No word on availability yet. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Sony Ericsson P700i Smartphone News [Unwired View]
Image via Esato

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles