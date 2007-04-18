First Shots of the Sony Ericsson P700i Smartphone

Thanks to a mysterious user by the name of deuxani, we now have a better look at Sony Ericsson's forthcoming P700i smartphone. The phone will come with a 2.6-inch QVGA screen and 3.2-megapixel camera with duplex LED light.

It'll have three flavors of wireless including 3G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. As you can tell by the image, it'll also have a two-letter-per-key keyboard, which kinda ruins it for me ( I could never get used to that style of texting). Otherwise, it looks pretty solid. No word on availability yet.

Sony Ericsson P700i Smartphone News [Unwired View]

Image via Esato