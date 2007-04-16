Final Cut Server Announced

Rob Schoeben, talking Final Cut, the video editing application. Now there are 800K users. Yeah, Final Cut is big, big big. Lots of plug-ins. Showed a snappy video of all the cool video that's been created on Final Cut Pro.

Introduced Final Cut Server. Gives editors ability to share video with each other. It's cross platform, and does lots of media asset management. Also has keyword searches for video, with access controls to keep the riff-raff out. There are workflow templates, too. Can be customized for your organization. Watches over the flow of work and triggers things to happen, review and approve.