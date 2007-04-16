Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Final Cut Server Announced

nab14.jpg

Rob Schoeben, talking Final Cut, the video editing application. Now there are 800K users. Yeah, Final Cut is big, big big. Lots of plug-ins. Showed a snappy video of all the cool video that's been created on Final Cut Pro.

Introduced Final Cut Server. Gives editors ability to share video with each other. It's cross platform, and does lots of media asset management. Also has keyword searches for video, with access controls to keep the riff-raff out. There are workflow templates, too. Can be customized for your organization. Watches over the flow of work and triggers things to happen, review and approve.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles