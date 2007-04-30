Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Fetch Me My Hello Kitty Shotgun, Dolores: Hello Kitty Keyboard

I think this one is aimed at only the most hardcore geeks around. In a beautiful shade that can only be described as Pepto Bismol Puke, the Hello Kitty keyboard will bring hours of happiness to your working day. It's got quick-start buttons for email, Internet and multi-media access, a sleep and wake-up button and color-coded keys to help you learn to type. All this, plus a wrist rest, will set you back $35. Oh, and you can roll it up - after you've taken a hammer to it, that is. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [eBay via Shiny Shiny]

