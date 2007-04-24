Feeling Weak? Rent an Exoskeleton.

Do you have a refrigerator you need to move? An uncooperative roommate who won't get off the couch and get a job? A need to impress the guys down at the gym with your amazing lifting skills, no matter what? Well, good news, wussbag.

Starting next year in Japan, you'll be able to lease an exoskeleton (the HAL-5, to be precise) for about $590 a month. Originally designed to help the elderly and infirm walk around when they're too weak to do so themselves, it also works great for getting respect when formerly you got none, and, I assume, doing a totally badass version of the robot on the dance floor.

Japan Times [via Medgadget]