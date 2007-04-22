Fake LG Shine: the Diamond KG70 Shine

LG isn't very happy about the Shine knock-offs that have been floating around, issuing cease and desist letters to manufacturers. But that isn't stopping the sale of the Diamond KG70 Shine (yet).

Priced around $100, the Diamond is a spitting image of the Shine. Everything from the QVGA screen to the silver finish will fool your friends into thinking you spent too much on your phone. Plus, late/cheap adopters will score a MicroSD slot for additional storage.

You can hit the link and order your own online, but I prefer to buy my knock-offs the old fashioned way: from a shady dealer on the street who stores inventory in a garbage bag. As a bonus, you might get mugged!

Jumbo picture after the jump.





Product Page [via gearfuse]