Fabled Sigma SD14 Camera: "First" Review

We first talked about the Sigma SD14 SLR last year, reporting that it would be released in Sept 2006. Evidently things were pushed back a bit.

But the camera retained its promise nonetheless. Using a multi-layered Foveon X3 image chip, the SD14 promised superb color capture by allocating a separate analog chip to each of the 3 primary colors, allowing 3 color properties per each pixel of the image instead of the normal 1. While Sigma had debuted the chip in the past, their last camera was released back in 2004. And things have changed a bit since then.

Pop Photo got their hands on one of the first Sigma SD14 models and posted a quick review. So what did they think?

Summary

- Build on par with Canon 30D

- Image eyeballed at 9 megapixels

- Autofocus improved over predecessor

- Capture JPEG and RAW

- Excellent color verging on "sometimes...translucent"

- ISO 800 showed virtually no grain or mottling

- IR filter pops out with ease

While these screenshots don't show full resolution, you can still make out many of the cameras tendencies.

Color is extremely lifelike. It's accurate and avoids oversaturation.

Shadow detail is excellent.

We're excited to see more reviews as they come. The 3 CCD philosophy has been in consumer camcorders for years and there is no reason that the philosophy still couldn't make a splash in the work of photography.

