Rinspeed's eXasis looks cool enough for us to forgive their horrid use of capitalization. The car is constructed from aluminum and plastic, and most of the control panel is touch sensitive. As I understand it, the use of clear, conductive Baytron allows the elimination of most simple wiring.

But is there a practical application? You tell me. How many times have we all wondered whether that was a person-or just a scarecrow-that we just ran over?

