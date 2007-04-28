Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Neber Computer Chair: What's So Bad About Sitting Up Straight?

neber1.jpg

There are plenty of sci-fi movies that have bleak visions of the future, depicting people hooked up to computers like they're plugged into something at the hospital. They think we'll turn into a society of mindless drones, with computers running our lives rather than vice versa.

Well, if that future awaits us, this G-Tech International Neber ergonomic PC chair is the first step. Looking like an office desk combined with a dentist chair, it tilts you back so you're lulled into a sense of comfort and tranquility. That's when the cables come out and jack into your brain, I assume, but there are no pictures of that, so you'll have to use your imagination.

Check out another shot after the jump.

neber2.jpgâ€“Adam Frucci

G-Tech to present its ergonomic pc chair [Aving]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles