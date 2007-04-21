Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Empire State Building to Get New, Uglier Lights

empirestatelights.jpgThe Empire State Building, whose lights change with the seasons (green and red for Christmas, green for St. Paddy's Day, etc), is getting an upgrade. Both Color Kinetics and Philips Electronics are competing for a new contract to install LEDs on the skyscraper, allowing for new colors and patterns to be shone on the side of the building.

While I'm all for an upgrade with brighter, more efficient lights, the idea of a giant American flag or some cheesy fireworks animations for the 4th of July being slapped up there just seems really tacky. But hey, they didn't ask me, so look for some tourist-slow-walking-inducing lights to be installed on the iconic structure sometime next year. â€“Adam Frucci

Empire State Building Seeks Best of the Brightest [NY Times]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles