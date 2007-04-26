Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Driv-N PC Brings Vista to Your Car

Want the ultimate in-car computer? HiPe's new Driv-N PCs pack enough power to run Vista Home Premium and feature everything from built-in Bluetooth to GPS. The rugged PCs can be stashed in your car's trunk or under a a seat, and each model can be coupled with a variety of touchscreen displays. Speech recognition is included in all the models so if you opt for the Wi-Fi option, you can have the Driv-N read out your e-mail as you cruise through the highway. Pricing varies from $799 to $1,589, which is a big chunk to pay if you're not a big Vista fan. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Product Page [via Electronista]

