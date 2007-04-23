Dream Home Theater Takes Cues from Skywalker Ranch

If you're looking for a model of the quintessential home theater, Star Wars creator George Lucas's theater he calls "The Stag," located at his Skywalker Ranch in California, would probably be a good place to start. That's what home theater installer Johann Peters did, spending $100,000 to build a 16-seat demo theater with a dozen speakers, 12,740 watts of amplification, a high-end JVC 1080p projector and even a mixing console.

After visiting Lucas's Skywalker Ranch theater seven years ago, Peters decided to pick and choose some of its best ideas for his own theater, and while he toned down the color scheme a bit and didn't quite need the 300 seats of The Stag, his final product still manages to kick some serious ass. Check out the gallery below and take the jump for a full spec list of this dream theater.

Theater Stats * 18W x 13H x 30L * Runs about 12,740 watts * 16 seats Equipment List

* Audio Components Buttkicker BKA1000-4A Amps (4)

* Buttkicker II Tactiles (8)

* Liberty THX Interconnection

* Mackie DF.6 Mixing Console

* Marantz DV-9500 THX SACD/DVD Player

* Marantz MA-6100 Monoblocks (2)

* Marantz SR-14EX THX AV Receiver

* Monster HTS-3600 MKII Power Conditioner

* Panamax MAX 4300-EX Power Conditioner

* Toshiba HD-XA2 HD-DVD Player * Control Philips TSU-9600 WiFi Remote * Speakers JBL MP418S Subwoofer w/ Crown Amps (2)

* Klipsch KA-1000-THX Subwoofer Amplifier

* Klipsch KL-525-THX Monopole Rear Surrounds (2)

* Klipsch KS-525-THX Side Surrounds (4)

* Klipsch KL-650-THX LCRs (3)

* Klipsch KW-120-THX Subwoofers (2)

* Liberty THX Ultra 2 Speaker Wire

* Sunfire Mark IV Subwoofer * Video JVC DLA-RS1 Projector

* Stewart Filmscreen 150-Inch Studio Tek 130 THX Microperf

Must be nice.

Theater Modeled After Skywalker Ranch's "Stag" [Electronic House]