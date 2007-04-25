Dr. Ashen Reviews the Megacrisper

For those of you unfamiliar with our Dr. Ashen, he's the man that's reviewed all sorts of shoddy products. Whether it's a piece of shite MP4 player, a piece of shite green laser, or a piece of shite handheld console, Ashen's been there and made fun of it. Now he's about to review a Megacrisper.

Will he like how the Megacrisper saves him money and gives him tasty snacks in the comfort of his own home? What do you think? Hit the video to enjoy his sexy, sexy accent and to find out whether it's worthy of buying.