If you thought the Xbox 360 Elite was good-looking, check out this complete body mod from Zoozen. It's only a prototype for now, but the Ovo mod replaces the entire shell of the Xbox with a spaced-out looking breadmaker-type case.

We're digging the blue lights and complete roundedness, so we're hoping Zoozen actually takes this into production sometime soon.

Product Page [Zoozen via Kotaku]