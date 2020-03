If you thought Philips' Ambilight TVs were impressive, check out what this guy has done with his fireplace. He basically got some LED strips, an RGB controller, and then mounted it all on the sides of his fireplace. The end result: a fireplace the folks at Philips would be proud of. His step-by-step guide is available at the link below and he's willing to help out anyone who e-mails him, that is if you don't mind a little ghetto ambilight.

