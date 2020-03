Intel has jumped onto the flexible display bandwagon, promising us a future with bendable cellphones, GPS navigators and PDAs. According to the company's patent, the displays will be made up of two flexible sheets and magnetically controlled pixels. No word on when these displays will become a reality, but between Intel, LG Philips, and everyone else we're hoping it'll be sooner rather than later.

