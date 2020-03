It may look like a piece of jewelry your grandmother would wear, but this high-tech locket is anything but outdated. Designed by Lindsey Picket, the 1881 features a built-in camera lens that sits on the exterior of the locket. Open the locket up and the twin LCDs will display your favorite snapshots (that are stored on the locket's built-in memory). It's a nice way of giving an old-fashioned gadget a digital twist.

