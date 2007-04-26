Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony's HD Camcorders Rock the High Def, One Solid State, Two with a Hard Disk

sony_cx7_front.jpg

Sony announced three HDTV camcorders that are smaller, lighter and more efficient than their predecessors. Top of the heap is Sony's first flash-based HD camcorder, the HDR-CX7 (pictured above) that Sony calls "the smallest and lightest AVCHD HD camcorder" on the market. It's so small because it's all solid-state, recording 30 minutes of its best quality 1080i video onto a 4GB Memory Stick Pro Duo. Its $1200 price is slightly better than Panasonic's SDHC camcorders, which were the originators of this AVCHD format. Coolâ€”Sony beating up on Panny at its own game.

Sony also rolled out its SR5 ($1294) and SR7 ($1696) 1080i camcorders, and both have a 2.7" widescreen LCD and a 10x optical zoom. The SR5 can record five hours of 1080i HD AVCHD video on its 40GB internal hard disk. The SR7 takes it up a notch with image stabilization, a slightly larger 1/2.9"CMOS sensor that can snag 6.1 megapixel stills and a 60GB disk that can store 14 hours of 1080i goodness. Sony says all these cameras will be shipping in June, 2007. â€“ Charlie White

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles