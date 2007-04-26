Sony's HD Camcorders Rock the High Def, One Solid State, Two with a Hard Disk

Sony announced three HDTV camcorders that are smaller, lighter and more efficient than their predecessors. Top of the heap is Sony's first flash-based HD camcorder, the HDR-CX7 (pictured above) that Sony calls "the smallest and lightest AVCHD HD camcorder" on the market. It's so small because it's all solid-state, recording 30 minutes of its best quality 1080i video onto a 4GB Memory Stick Pro Duo. Its $1200 price is slightly better than Panasonic's SDHC camcorders, which were the originators of this AVCHD format. Coolâ€”Sony beating up on Panny at its own game.

Sony also rolled out its SR5 ($1294) and SR7 ($1696) 1080i camcorders, and both have a 2.7" widescreen LCD and a 10x optical zoom. The SR5 can record five hours of 1080i HD AVCHD video on its 40GB internal hard disk. The SR7 takes it up a notch with image stabilization, a slightly larger 1/2.9"CMOS sensor that can snag 6.1 megapixel stills and a 60GB disk that can store 14 hours of 1080i goodness. Sony says all these cameras will be shipping in June, 2007.