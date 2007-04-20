Digital Bath Spout Cover Keeps Kids From Crying About the Bathwater

Instead of manually checking the water with your hands to make sure it's not too warm or cold, just plop on this digital bath spout cover and be done with it. The easy-to-read display shows both the temperature in number form and in color form. Once you get your water just right, dump your child inside and get back to blog surfing.

Even though we have no kids of our own, we still really want one of these. We swear we've burned our peepees for the last time, Trebek.

Product Page [Kidsafeinc via Crave via Gearlog]