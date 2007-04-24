Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Designer Motorola headsets you can't have

motorola-blue-designs.jpg

These sexy new Bluetooth headset designs from Motorola won't be available in stores any time soon. As part of the launch of the new H800 Slider Bluetooth Headsets, these concepts were shown off to highlight the laser etching possible on this new line.

The H800 is comfortable too. Comes with three ear hooks to help get the right fit, and the headset features 6 hours talk and 8 days standby. The slider gets the mic closer to your mouth, plus powers down for extra battery life when not in use.

Sadly, they are right when they tell us that as good as these designer options look, they just don't sell. At least, not during the product launch window, and only ever in limited numbers. The black licorice model is safe like a big city law firm.

motorola-licorice.jpg

You can see the laser etching is there on the main line, but still very corporate. Maybe the others are too brash — only allowed at work on casual Friday?

Do you like these? Enough to wear them?

Close ups of the concept designs found after the jump.

motorola-blue-organic.jpg

motorola-blue-stripes.jpg

Now go eat your licorice. -Seamus Byrne

