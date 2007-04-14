Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Designer Creates Boat After Watching 'American Graffiti' and 'Waterworld' Double Feature

jruiter1.jpg

This cross between a speedboat and what could be Paul LeMat's '32 Ford Coupe is called the Front Runner. In theory, this water speed demon designed by Joey Ruiter is made of aluminum and is powered by twin 225hp motors in the front. Don't know how that will work out, but who cares? Being a concept, it's just cool for the sake of it. There's no more details available, so I have made up my own specs to post them with the extra picture of the front after the jump.

jruiter2.jpg

Features

- All body and parts are made of aircraft grade silver and black-colored aluminum, titanium and carbon nano-tubes (except the PVC inflatable beer mini-fridge, which comes in bright orange and pink for easy spotting).

- Navigation system pre-loaded with routes to all Nikki Beach clubs around the world.

- Suntan lotion-proof leather seats guaranteed to depilate your bare back and legs after day at sea.

- According to Wilson Rothman, it could act as psychological hair replacement in case Laser Comb fails. â€“Jesus Diaz

J RUITER DESIGN STUDIO [NOTCOT]
Designer's page [JRUITER]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles