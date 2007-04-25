Dell Goes Solid State For Two Corporate Laptops

Instead of going half-in half-out with hybrid drives like Samsung, Dell's going all in and offering solid state drives on two of their laptops. The Latitude D420 (heh-heh) ultra-mobile and D620 semi-rugged notebooks will both be entirely solid state, and are supposedly the first corporate notebooks to offer such a feature.

However, since the drives themselves are $549, don't expect bargain basement prices for these laptops. But think of the electricity you'll save in not charging these as often, and the speed increases you'll get when checking email and working on your PowerPoint presentations!

Press Release [Dell]