Dell Getting Into Smartphone Business

Remember when Dell dropped the Axim PDA and the world yawned like a slutty hippopotamus? Well, it looks like it was because even Dell knew that PDAs were out and smartphones (PDAs with calling capabilities) are in. They've contracted Quanta Computer—which incidentally supplies Dell's laptops as well—to build them a smartphone for launch in Q4 2007.

There aren't many details to be found, but "sources" claim that it's codenamed "Fly" and will have Windows Mobile 6, HSDPA, and possibly a QWERTY. Since we're loath to use a smartphone that doesn't have a keyboard, we hope that last part's true.

In a market dominated by HTC, we'll just have to see what Dell needs to do to bring something new to the table. – Jason Chen

Quanta may be developing PDA handset for Dell [Digitimes via Mad4mobiles]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

