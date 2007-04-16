Deeda's Pi Phone Fools Nobody

Now that everyone who's even a little somebody's getting (ahem, Meizu) into the touchscreen phone game, the nobodies are making some noise as well. Here's Deeda's Pi Phone, which supposedly has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, flash, Instant Messaging, Google Maps, zooming, vibrational touch feedback, bajillions of supported audio and video formats (including MPEG4), UWB, and a calculatorâ€”among other things.

The Pi is supposedly the highest in their touchphone lineâ€”the lower two being the Kiku and the Menxâ€”and will be available with storage sizes of 8, 30 and 60GB. The entire thing smells of baloney to us. And we're talking the phony kind, not the delicious kind. Mmmmm, baloney.

