Deeda's Pi Phone Fools Nobody

deeda.pngNow that everyone who's even a little somebody's getting (ahem, Meizu) into the touchscreen phone game, the nobodies are making some noise as well. Here's Deeda's Pi Phone, which supposedly has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, flash, Instant Messaging, Google Maps, zooming, vibrational touch feedback, bajillions of supported audio and video formats (including MPEG4), UWB, and a calculatorâ€”among other things.

The Pi is supposedly the highest in their touchphone lineâ€”the lower two being the Kiku and the Menxâ€”and will be available with storage sizes of 8, 30 and 60GB. The entire thing smells of baloney to us. And we're talking the phony kind, not the delicious kind. Mmmmm, baloney. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Deeda via Uber Gizmo via Esato]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

