Cushion Control: Channel Changing Via Rump

The Cushion Control is a design by Didier Nicholas, urging man to ditch the efficiency of handheld control for panty pillow fights. And who can argue with logic like that?

The control is necessarily basic, with each cushion assigned one function (such as volume, power and channel). Details like how the remotes will actually work are glossed over (though I don't see an IR port housed in the stitching). But we love the idea nonetheless, if only so we can annoy our significant others with even more remotes filling our living room. That is, until we pick up the bus-sized universal edition. â€“ Mark Wilson

Design Page [via sci fi tech]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

