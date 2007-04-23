Cushion Control: Channel Changing Via Rump

The Cushion Control is a design by Didier Nicholas, urging man to ditch the efficiency of handheld control for panty pillow fights. And who can argue with logic like that?

The control is necessarily basic, with each cushion assigned one function (such as volume, power and channel). Details like how the remotes will actually work are glossed over (though I don't see an IR port housed in the stitching). But we love the idea nonetheless, if only so we can annoy our significant others with even more remotes filling our living room. That is, until we pick up the bus-sized universal edition.

Design Page [via sci fi tech]