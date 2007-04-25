Cube Weapon Target Might Just Save Your Job

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

So you went ahead and bought every annoying office projectile you could get your hands on, and now you've come close enough to getting fired that you have no one to use your toys on. Boy, being the office manchild sure is tough, isn't it?

Well, you don't need to harass your poor co-workers to enjoy your goodies. Just take aim at this Automatic Cube Weapon Target instead. It's built to withstand foam bullets, and it won't complain to the boss that you never get any work done and you creep everyone out, which is a big plus. â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [ThinkGeek]

