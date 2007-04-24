Crazy Ass Solid Alliance Makes Aura Monitor Cellphone Strap

We love a crazy company like Solid Alliance that takes chances and does insane things much more than a company that just plays it safe and throws out yet another me too device and hopes it sells. Following up on their USB Food Hub and Food-shaped Flash Drives, SA's just released an Aura Monitor cellphone strap.

Essentially a giant mood ring, the Aura Monitor changes between eight different colors depending on your mood. So yes, it's just as useless. But it does look pretty cool as a cellphone strap.

Solid Alliance does something crazy [Akiba News via Uber Gizmo]