Okay boozers, here's the beer drinker's equivalent to that stash box that looks like a Windex can. Does this look like a Craftsman toolbox? No one will be the wiser that hidden among all those other toolboxes is a refrigerator where you've stashed a few brewskis or maybe some sandwich fixin's. They'll all be right where you need them after tuning up that hot rod of yours. The 4.4-cubic-foot refrigerator will set you back $350.

