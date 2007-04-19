Coiled USB Cable is Genius in Cable Form

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

coiledusb.jpgWhen did coiling up cables go out of style? Was it when people stopped using corded landline phones in favor of cordless ones? In any case, we're pretty excited at these coiled-up USB 2.0 cables from x-tremegeek.

There are three cables, an A-B type, an A to mini B, and a male to female for extension purposes. Why do we like these so much? Because they can save space on your desk but expand when you need the distance. Plus, we're really looking forward to untangling these after a couple years of use. Oh wait, that's why nobody liked them. â€“ Jason Chen

