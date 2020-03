This project is the latest of designer Susanna Hertrich. It is a traditional 365 day calendar but it will shred the day. It unfortunately isn't a real product, but rather it is a product in a series of "fictional products designed to be useful for human hibernation." Any makers out there want to tackle this project? I'll pay for it (as long as I get to keep it).

Chrono_Shredder [Josh Spear]