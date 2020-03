If you're used to having your one-bedroom apartment littered with Chinese takeout boxes, then these Take Out Container Lamps should bring a bit of kitsch. They're available in broccoli green, eggplant purple, hot and spicy chicken red, vomit yellow, and cost only $14.95 each.

We're always fans of stuff shaped like other stuff, so these lamps are something we could see buying as a nice housewarming gift.

Product Page [Baronbob via Nerd Approved]