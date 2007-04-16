Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Cellphones Wiping Out Bees?

In the US alone, the East Coast has recently lost 70% of its commercial bee population, with the West Coast not far behind those numbers. Apparently it's a result of Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), when colonies essentially cease to be (no pun intended). From the Independent:

German research has long shown that bees' behaviour changes near power lines. Now a limited study at Landau University has found that bees refuse to return to their hives when mobile phones are placed nearby....Dr George Carlo, who headed a massive study by the US government and mobile phone industry of hazards from mobiles in the Nineties, said: "I am convinced the possibility is real."

What do you think, intelligent readers. Is it possible, or just a bunch of beeswax? â€“Mark Wilson

Are Mobile Phones Wiping Out Our Bees? [via boingboing]
